New Zealand women's national cricket team cricketer Suzie Bates scripted history as she became the first female cricketer to play 350 international matches. The 38-year-old achieved her feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the South Africa women's national cricket team on Monday, October 6. The veteran cricketer made her debut in 2006 against the India women's national cricket team and has since been a regular member of the White Ferns. In her glorious career, Bates has amassed 5896 ODI runs and 4716 T20I runs in 173 and 177 games, respectively. Sophie Devine Scores Ninth Century in Women’s ODI Cricket, 36-Year-Old Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Suzie Bates Becomes First Women’s Player To Play 350 International Games

Two of New Zealand's very best 🇳🇿 650 internationals between Suzie Bates (350) and Sophie Devine (300). #NZvSA #CWC25 📷 = ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/MyAVkDQGWX — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (@WHITE_FERNS). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)