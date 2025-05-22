Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden century in the Indian Premier League, achieving the feat in the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 22. The Australian has been in good form for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 and he brought out his best against Gujarat Titans with his side looking to finish on a high after missing out on a spot in the playoffs. Mitchell Marsh got to his century off just 56 deliveries and he hit 10 fours and six sixes in his knock. Mitchell Marsh's century is also the first by an overseas player in IPL 2025. Arshad Khan Slips Twice in One Over, Suffers Nasty Falls During Bowling Run-Up in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mitchell Marsh Scores Maiden IPL Century

𝙀𝙭𝙝𝙞𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙗𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙚 💥 Maiden #TATAIPL 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Mitchell Marsh 👏 He continues to look unstoppable tonight 🙅‍♂#GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/NiYk9V0HgT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2025

