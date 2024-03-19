All the doubts and rumours about Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rehman playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will not be there anymore as the player and the franchise both have confirmed that Mustafizur will be travelling to Chennai, India to take part in IPL 2024. Mustafizur's presence was in doubt after he recently got injured during an ODI match against Sri Lanka and was taken out of the field with an immediate effect. It is a piece of good news for CSK and their fans as Mustafizur Rehman will be joining them for IPL 2024. Ravindra Jadeja Poses With His Iconic Photo With MS Dhoni From IPL 2023 Final, Picture Goes Viral!

