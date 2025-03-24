Tamim Iqbal was rushed to the hospital after he experienced chest pain midway during a Dhaka Premier League 2025 match. The former Bangladesh national cricket team star was fielding in the first innings of the Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club match when he felt chest pain and had to be rushed to the hospital. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the cricketer was admitted to the Fazilatunnesa hospital. The 36-year-old had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket and took part in BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2025 where he finished with 413 runs in 14 matches for champions Fortune Barishal. Fortune Barishal Win BPL 2024-25, Skipper Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers Star In High-Scoring Final Against Chittagong Kings to Clinch Back-To-Back Titles.

Tamim Iqbal Hospitalised During DPL Match

Tamim Iqbal taken to hospital due to chest pain while he was playing in DPL game in BKSP. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 24, 2025

