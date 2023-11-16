Indian Cricket Team received a grand welcome when they were about to reach their team hotel in Ahmedabad on Thursday, November 16. Fans were gathered in large numbers to welcome the cricket team of India. India defeated New Zealand in semi-final one of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to reach the finals. India will face the winner of semi-final two who will be decided on November 16. It can either be South Africa or Australia. The final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav Awards 'Fielder of the Match' Medal to Ravindra Jadeja After India's Stunning Victory Against New Zealand In ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal

Watch Video of India Welcome Here

Team India has arrived in Ahmedabad to win the World Cup 2023 💙 Crazy welcome outside Team Hotel.#CWC23 #TeamIndia #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/eQRsrUXjtK — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) November 16, 2023

