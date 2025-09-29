The India National Cricket Team will receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, after declining to take it from Mohsin Naqvi. India beat Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025 title, claiming a ninth continental crown and the IND vs PAK post-match presentation was unusually delayed with Suryakumar Yadav and co refusing to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is a Pakistan minister, ACC (Asian Cricket Board) president and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman amid the strained relations between the two Asian nations. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

India to Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy From Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni

Indian team refuses to accept Asia Cup winners' trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC head Mohsin Naqvi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2025

