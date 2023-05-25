The first batch of the Indian cricket team has reached England and kick-started their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Ahead of the WTC final, unveiling Team India’s new training kit, the BCCI took to Twitter and announced that the cricketers and the staff have kick-started their preparations in full swing. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI wrote, “Unveiling #TeamIndia's new training kit 💙💙 Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal”

Team India's New Training Kit Unveiled

