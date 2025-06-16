The Texas Super Kings franchise continued their winning run in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, clinching the second match quite comfortably over the Los Angeles Knight Riders by 57 runs. Batting first, Super Kings scored 181/4 with contributions from Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Donovan Ferrerira, while Tanveer Sangha was the standout bowler for Knight Riders. In reply, Los Angeles were bundled out for 124 with Noor Ahmad starring with a four-for, with Adam Milne and Stephen Wiig chipping in with two each. Shadley van Schalkwyk top-scored for Riders with 27. With two wins, Texas Super Kings have moved to second place in the MCL 2025 table behind San Francisco Uniforms. San Francisco Unicorns’ Matthew Short Arrives in His Underwear for MLC 2025 Match Against LA Knight Riders (See Pic and Video).

Texas Super Kings Notch Second Win In A Row

The @TexasSuperKings come out on top in a thrilling match against the LA Knight Riders today in Oakland! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Ll9RNwSLlI — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 16, 2025

