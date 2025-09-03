Afghanistan took their revenge against Pakistan as they secured a 18-run victory against their neighbours in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 encounter. Afghanistan lost their first round game to Pakistan but this time, they came prepared. They won the toss and opted to bat first. Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal's positions were interchanged and it played a key role. Atal and Zadran stitched a big partnership with both scoring half-centuries and powering Afghanistan to 169/5, which was competitive. Chasing it, Pakistan faded away from the game as Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad scalped two wickets each to restrict Pakistan to 151/9. It was a solid strategy applied and it yielded the results. Afghanistan Earthquake: Rashid Khan Stands In Solidarity With Victims, Reveals Launching Fund to Provide Support (Watch Video).

Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 18 Runs in 1st ODI 2025

𝐀𝐟𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐧! 🙌#AfghanAtalan have put on a clinical bowling performance to successfully defend their total and win the game by 18 runs. @rashidkhan_19 (2/30), @noor_ahmad_15 (2/20), @MohammadNabi007 (2/20), and @fazalfarooqi10 (2/21) all produced excellent… pic.twitter.com/JI5TSwNc0v — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 2, 2025

