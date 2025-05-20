The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Thailand Women's National Cricket Team in a Super Three match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 on Tuesday, May 20. The Thailand vs Nepal match is set to be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok and it starts at 8:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans in India will not have access to Thailand vs Nepal live streaming in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans surely do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Thailand Women vs Nepal Women live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 15. Nepal Enter ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers 2025; Indu Barma and Co Go Through After Beating UAE in Asia Region Qualifier.

Thailand Women vs Nepal Women

🔥 Eyes on the prize. 🏆 🇳🇵Nepal ready to battle Thailand in the Super 3 starting soon! 🔜 #LouderNow pic.twitter.com/5WAVUFKqKt — CAN (@CricketNep) May 20, 2025

