The 18-year-old young Indian batting sensation Ayush Mhatre has received yet another bat from the India national cricket team legend Rohit Sharma. At the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Team India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was practicing alongside the youngster. Ayush Mhatre, who had previously received a bat in June this year, ahead of India’s Under-19 tour of England, got one more from the Hitman. Ayush Mhatre posted the picture with the 38-year-old Rohit Sharma on his Instagram story after getting the bat. Mhatre posted the story with the caption, “Not just a gift, but an inspiration. Thank you Rohit Sharma Da.” Ayush Mhatre Meets Rohit Sharma, Hitman Gifts Youngster a Bat Before He Leaves for India U19 Tour of England (See Post).

Ayush Mhatre Receives Another Bat From Rohit Sharma:

Mhatre Receives Another Bat From Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ayush_m255)

