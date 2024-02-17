Srinagar, Feb 17: A cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area here was in for a pleasant surprise when Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited his manufacturing unit on Saturday. Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, stopped by at a unit in Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and interacted with the workers there. "We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told PTI over phone. Sachin Tendulkar Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Anjali, Shares Pictures on Social Media.

Parray said Tendulkar checked the quality of the bats made of Kashmir willow.

"He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality. Tendulkar said he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow. Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh for Their 'Kind Words' After Duo Chat About Cricket Legend During Laureus Ambassador's Meet (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Visits Bat Factory in Pulwama

Master Blaster, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar Blessed Cricket Bat factory Chersoo Awantipora Pulwama (M/S MJ Sports) with a Visit. Inspiration par excellence. Golden day for Kashmir Willow Bats. @diprjk @DivComKash pic.twitter.com/s2n9eMoluY — Dr. Basharat. IAS (@basharatias_dr) February 17, 2024

Master Blaster Enjoying Kashmiri Hospitality With Family

Batting legend @sachin_rt and his family enjoying Kashmiri hospitality in the Valley. pic.twitter.com/1CG4Fys7Aw — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) February 17, 2024

"We requested him to lend his voice in support of the local bats," Parray said, adding the batting maestro promised to support the Kashmir willow bats.

Parray said Tendulkar spent an hour at the manufacturing unit and interacted with a small bunch of fans.

