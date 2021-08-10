ICC has revisited Anil Kumble's unbeaten knock of 110 runs against England at the Oval. He slammed a century in 2007. Check out the tweet below:

#OnThisDay in 2007 📅@anilkumble1074 scored his only international century for India with a knock of 110* against England at The Oval in the third Test 👏 His innings helped the visitors draw the match and win the three-match series 1-0 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vKUuxTSuf9 — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2021

