Mumbai Indians were able to secure a nine-run win against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 match number 33. After the match, MI batsman Tilak Varma showcased a heartfelt gesture and gave a pair of his gloves to three little PBKS supporters who were sitting in the stands. Mumbai Indians uploaded a video for the same on their official Twitter handle. Controversy Erupts During Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 Match, Tim David Signals Suryakumar Yadav to Take DRS From Dug Out As Umpire Ignores Protesting Sam Curran During PBKS vs MI Clash (Watch Video)

Tilak Varma Showcases Heartfelt Gesture

Scored 34* (18), took an important catch and this… Gave two budding cricketers a reason to believe in their dreams. Tilak Varma, 🙏👍🥹#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #PBKSvMI | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/nZIifQAcZh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 19, 2024

