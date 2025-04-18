A saviour for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, Tim David slammed his maiden fifty in the Indian Premier League as the all-rounder helped his side recover from 33 for 4 to 95 for 9. David came out to bat with RCB looking down the barrel with four wickets back in the dressing room, and managed to hit a stellar 26-ball half-century, which included five fours and three sixes. So far, in 45 IPL matches since 2021, the Australia international has scored 802 runs, playing for franchises like RCB and Mumbai Indians. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose Seven Wickets For 42 Runs in IPL 2025 Match Against PBKS.

Tim David Slams His Maiden IPL Fifty in Style

