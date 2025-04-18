Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters had a poor outing against the strong Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18. In a rain-hit contest, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer asked RCB to bat first. Shreyas' decision to bowl first struck gold as his bowlers delivered a superb performance, which blew away the Bengaluru batting attack. The hosts lost their first seven wickets inside 42 runs. Towards the end, Tim David played a fighting knock of 50*, which took Bengaluru to 95/9 in 14 overs in a rain-hit contest. After RCB's below-par batting performance, funny memes went viral on social media. Rajat Patidar Becomes Third Indian Batter After Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal To Score 1,000 Runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Vintage RCB is Back

Vintage RCB is back 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/XFRPAiWKBJ — Beast (@Beast__07_) April 18, 2025

Hilarious

Lol!

49 Record is Safe!

49 all out record is safe We move 👍 Vintage RCB 🤙pic.twitter.com/U2RVikupBu — 𝐑𝐡ö𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦⁴⁵𓃵 (@Hittufied_) April 18, 2025

Thank You Tim David For Saving RCB

Thank you Tim david for saving the humiliation 😭😭 Saved RCB from becoming Vintage RCB pic.twitter.com/UgCYcfoNSQ — Kanye West ⚡ (@KANYE_WEST_IN) April 18, 2025

