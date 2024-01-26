India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and extended his wishes to all the people of India as the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day. Sachin Tendulkar went on to write, "Today, we complete 74 years as a republic. May we continue to prosper more every year. Happy Republic Day!". He also went on to mention a wish in Hindi as well which said, "To all the citizens of this country many congratulations on Republic Day." David Warner Extends Greetings to India on Occasion of Republic Day 2024 (See Instagram Post).

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Sachin Tendulkar

Today, we complete 74 years as a republic. May we continue to prosper more every year. Happy Republic Day! सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।#HappyRepublicDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2024

