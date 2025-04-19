It is a double-header day in the IPL 2025 with two blockbuster clashes lined up for fans. In the first match of April 19, it will be Gujarat Titans clashing with an in-form Delhi Capitals outfit at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Delhi Capitals enter this clash on the back of a thrilling Super Over win, Gujarat Titans will seek a return to winning ways. The GT vs DC IPL 2025 match will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Later on, it will be the Rajasthan Royals hosting the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with both teams looking to bounce back after defeats in their previous encounters. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Claim Second Spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Drop To Fourth Spot.

IPL 2025 Schedule For April 19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)