Another exciting IPL 2025 clash is on the cards when Rajasthan Royals meet Gujarat Titans in match 47 of the season, on Monday, April 28. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match and it is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Titans will reclaim the top spot on the IPL 2025 points table if they beat Rajasthan Royals and the Shubman Gill-led side will believe that they can pull it off, given their form this season. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, enter this contest on the back of a loss and would look to return to winning ways. Gujarat Titans had triumphed the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jumps to Top Spot After Sixth Consecutive Win Away From Home.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 28

