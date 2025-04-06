On April 6, 2025, former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will clash in IPL 2025. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and commence at 7:30 PM. SRH needs a win, coming into the contest with three successive defeats, while GT heads into the contest with back-to-back wins. GT is placed third in the IPL 2025 standings, while SRH occupies the bottom place. SRH vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)