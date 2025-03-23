After an enthralling opening match of IPL 2025, fans will get the first double-header of the season on March 23, when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians. The SRH vs RR match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium beginning at 3:30 PM. At the same time, the CSK vs MI clash will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

First Double-Header Day of IPL 2025

