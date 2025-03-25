Cricket fans are in for an absolute cracker when Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 25. The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The GT vs PBKS match will be Shreyas Iyer's first match in charge as Punjab Kings captain and the IPL 2024-winning captain will hope to make an impact this time as well with him having a pretty solid squad at his disposal. Shubman Gill on the other hand will look to prove a point after a disappointing maiden IPL season as captain last year. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Move to Fourth Position, Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Top Spot.

IPL 2025 Schedule for March 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)