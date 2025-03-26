So far, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has produced amazing matches. On March 26 (today), two teams looking to win their first matches will be in action at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, when Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. The RR vs KKR match will begin at 7:30 PM, and both teams will be eager to notch their first points on the IPL points table after suffering defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

