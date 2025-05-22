With all four playoff spots sealed, the teams will look to fine-tune their XIs and give benched players some game time before the IPL 2025 knockouts. However, for the Gujarat Titans, it will be about heading into the IPL 2025 playoffs as Qualifier 1, and they will want to take full advantage of a hapless Lucknow Super Giants in match 64. The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 22 (today), and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), where Lucknow is looking to spoil GT's party, having already been knocked out of the competition. GT vs LSG IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Today’s IPL 2025 Match

