A fascinating showdown is on the cards when two in-form teams-Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), clash with each other in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 6. Gujarat Titans regained their winning form in their last match, producing a dominant show to outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Mumbai Indians have been on a six-match winning streak and have established themselves as strong contenders for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the MI vs GT clash and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With the IPL 2025 playoffs race heating up, fans would not want to miss this clash. Gujarat Titans had beaten Mumbai Indians earlier this season. Will Hardik Pandya and co gain some redemption? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Sunrisers Hyderabad out of Play-Off Race After SRH vs DC Match Called-Off Due to Wet Outfield.

IPL 2025 Schedule for May 6

