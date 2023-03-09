Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, two of the best sides in the Women's Premier League 2023, are set to clash on March 9. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, starting at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to face defeat in the tournament and it certainly will be a very exciting clash. Sports18 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch this game online, with its live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website for free. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Its Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)