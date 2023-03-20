Two exciting clashes in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 are lined up for fans on Monday, March 20. The first match of the day will see UP Warriorz take on Gujarat Giants with both teams looking to stay alive in the playoff race. In the second game, table-toppers Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals. Sports18 will provide live telecast of both these matches, which start at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), respectively. Fans keen to watch live streaming of these two games, can use the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Today's Matches in WPL 2023

