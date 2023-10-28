Australian opener Travis Head smashed his maiden ICC Cricket World Cup century during the match between Australia and New Zealand in ICC CWC 2023 in Dharamsala. He scored his century in just 59 balls. Head's quick-fire Innings recorded the third-fastest century by an Australian batter in ICC World Cups. Australia Becomes First Team to Play 100 Matches in ICC Cricket World Cup History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Match

Travis Head Scores Maiden ICC Cricket World Cup Century on Debut

A CENTURY ON WORLD CUP DEBUT...!!! The Travis Head madness at the Dharamshala Stadium. Recovered from an injury, playing his first match in 2 months, hammered a hundred in 59 balls. pic.twitter.com/jL8YBbZBlW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2023

