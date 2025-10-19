India national cricket team speedster Arshdeep Singh removed the Australia national cricket team opener Travis Head cheaply during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Perth Stadium on October 19. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the second over. The left-arm pacer bowled a length delivery, and Travis Head hit straight towards Harshit Rana, who took a simple catch at the third-man region. The Australian opener departed after scoring eight runs. Earlier, India made 136/9 after the match was reduced to 26 overs due to frequent rain interruptions. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Spotted Eating Popcorn in Dressing Room During Rain Break in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Arshdeep Singh Dismisses Travis Head

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)