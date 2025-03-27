Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) uncapped speedster Prince Yadav dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive opener Travis Head for 47 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the eighth over. Speedster Prince Yadav bowled a full-length delivery, and Travis Head cleared his front leg and went for the big shot. Sadly, the left-handed batter missed the ball, and the ball shattered his stumps. Travis Head departed after scoring 47 runs off 28 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. SRH vs LSG Funny Memes and Instagram Reels Go Viral Ahead of IPL 2025 Match, Cricket Fans Say, 'Kya Aaj Sunrisers Hyderabad Maarenge 300 Runs.'

Prince Yadav Removes Travis Head

You miss, I hit 🎯 Prince Yadav gets the huge wicket of Travis Head as his maiden #TATAIPL dismissal 👏 Updates ▶ https://t.co/X6vyVEuZH1#SRHvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/VT3yLLlN9J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2025

