South Africa dominate the first session of the World Test Championship 2025 final as they scalp four Australian wickets to push them on the backfoot. Two wickets were scalped by Kagiso Rabada and two by Marco Jansen. One of them were the big wicket of Travis Head where he got strangled down the leg by Marco Jansen. Jansen drifted down the leg and Head wanted to flick him. But he got a bit late and tickled the ball on the way. The ball was flying down when wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne grabbed a stunning diving one-handed catch to complete the dismissal. Fans were amazed and the video went viral on social media. Aiden Markram Catch Video: Watch South African Cricketer Take Stunning Low Catch at Second Slip to Dismiss Cameron Green Off Kagiso Rabada During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Kyle Verreynne Catch Video

#MarcoJansen dismisses TravisHead after a splendid catch by #KyleVerreynne behind the stumps! 🔥 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/9lZGHcdeVP #WTCFinal | #SAvAUS, Day 1, watch LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/i4HNMMtsrW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)