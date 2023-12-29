Irfan Pathan expressed gratitude after Sunil Gavaskar praised his analysis on a TV show during the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023. Pathan and Gavaskar were part of a show where the former analysed the way KL Rahul held his bat, during his 101 in the first innings. Pathan apologised to Gavaskar as he was sharing his viewpoint and later, the legendary cricketer heaped praise on the all-rounder, saying that he learnt something new today. Pathan took to social media to share the video of the interaction and wrote, "Gratitude fills me today, and it's not just any day—thanks to Sunny sir for the uplifting compliment. Truly made my year. #Grateful." 'Well Played' Sachin Tendulkar Lauds South Africa After Proteas Defeat India By Innings and 32 Runs in 1st Test at Centurion (See Post).

See Irfan Pathan's Post Here:

Gratitude fills me today, and it's not just any day—thanks to Sunny sir for the uplifting compliment. Truly made my year. #Grateful pic.twitter.com/0jk4uqOczR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 27, 2023

