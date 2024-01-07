David Warner shared that he felt 'grateful' and also thanked everyone involved in his journey after retiring from Tests and ODI cricket. Warner had previously stated that the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground would be his last and in this new year, announced his retirement from ODI cricket as well. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared pictures from his farewell Test match at the SCG and wrote, "Two chapters closed and one to go. I’ve got nothing but a big Thank you to everyone. I love you all #grateful #cricket." While announcing his ODI retirement, Warner also stated that he would be open to playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy in case Australia needed him. David Warner Reflects on His Test Career After Retirement, Says ‘Privileged To Wear the Baggy Green Cap’.

