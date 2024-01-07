David Warner announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after the completion of the three-match Test series played against Pakistan at home, which the team went on to win 3-0. The southpaw took to Instagram and talked about his cricketing journey in Test cricket, where he opined that he was "privileged to wear the baggy green cap" and that he was lucky to represent his country on an international level. David Warner Responds to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals’ Wishes on Successful Test Career.

David Warner is considered one of Australia's greatest all-format openers, with a Test career average of 44.6 over 112 matches.

David Warner Instagram Post

"Test cricket, often referred to as the pinnacle of the sport, has been a true test of character and skill, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to compete at this level alongside some of the best players in the world. The lessons learned, the memories made, and the friendships forged will forever hold a special place in my heart," the left-hand opener asserted.

Warner is also the second opener in Test cricket history, after India's Sunil Gavaskar, to score three consecutive Test hundreds twice in his career. He also holds the record for the fastest test half century, scoring 23 balls.

"I am deeply thankful to my teammates, coaches, support staff, and the entire Australian cricket community for their guidance, encouragement, and belief in me. All this has helped me become the player I am today," the Sydney-born cricketer added. David Warner Expresses Ambition To Venture Into Coaching After Test and ODI Retirement.

"As I head on to the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values and principles instilled in me during my time with the team. I will forever cherish the memories and the invaluable lessons learned, and I am proud to have been a part of the rich history and tradition of Australian cricket. I look forward to being up in the box commentating and watching this team excel now and in years to come," the 37-year-old player concluded.

