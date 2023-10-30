Percy Abeysekera, ardent supporter of the Sri Lankan cricket team, passed away after a battle with prolonged illness in Colombo on Monday, October 30. The 87-year-old fan, who was popularly called as Uncle Percy, was a constant presence on cricket grounds across the world where his country played since 1979. BCCI shared a post on social media paying condolences to the late Uncle Percy. Uncle Percy Dies: Sri Lanka Cricket Superfan Percy Abeysekera Passes Away At 87.

BCCI Pays Touching Tribute To Late Sri Lankan Superfan Percy Abeysekera

Percy Abeysekera was a bundle of energy, lighting up every moment on the field with his constant cheering. He shared a deep bond with Indian cricketers and developed a strong connect every time Team India toured Sri Lanka. His presence will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with… https://t.co/6Yt9Y9Lz3D — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)