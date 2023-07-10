Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma amid criticisms of him due to his poor form. The former spinner, who has shared the dressing room with Rohit, said in a video that it wasn't fair to judge him by the recent results. Rohit's captaincy and form both came into question after India's failure in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Harbhajan also backed Rohit to come back strong. Rohit would be leading the Indian team for their first assignment in the new WTC cycle against the West Indies in a two-game series. ‘Expected More From Him ‘ Sunil Gavaskar ’Disappointed’ With Rohit Sharma’s Tenure As Indian Cricket Team Captain.

'Unfair to Judge Him'

VIDEO | "He (Rohit Sharma) is a very good leader who has respect in the dressing room. It is bit unfair to judge him on the basis of recent results and him not scoring runs in last few innings. He will come back strong," says former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.… pic.twitter.com/uvc0UrtkME — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)