United Arab Emirates vs Canada lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday, February 28. The UAE vs CAN match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is being played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Fans in India unfortunately, will not be able to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Canada live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch the United Arab Emirates vs Canada live streaming online on ICC TV, but in selected regions. Ravindra Jadeja Posts Photo Posing in Front of MS Dhoni’s House in Ranchi.

United Arab Emirates vs Canada

Tonight at 12:30 AM EST, Team Canada will challenge UAE in the opening match of the @icc CWC League 2 🇨🇦 🇦🇪



Watch it live on https://t.co/BQP4xOTRzb#cricketcanada #icc #canvsuae pic.twitter.com/wGG3QjpifZ— Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) February 28, 2024

