The teaser for 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story', a documentary on the former India cricketer, has been released on July 31. Directed by Raghav Khanna, the documentary has been produced by Riverland Entertainment and Tudip Entertainment and it is set to be released on September 25. The documentary captures the roller-coaster journey of Unmukt Chand, from him being a rising star in Indian cricket after he led the nation to the U19 World Cup title in 2012 to fading into obscurity after a disastrous 2013 IPL season, which kicked off with him being bowled off the very first ball of the tournament. In 2021, then aged 28, Unmukt Chand decided to retire from Indian cricket and moved to the USA, where he played in the Minor Cricket League. He went on to feature in Australia's Big Bash League and also in the MLC (Major League Cricket), where he plays for the LA Knight Riders. Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Play in the Big Bash League, Makes Debut For Melbourne Renegades During BBL 2021-22.

Watch Teaser of 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unbroken (@thedoc.unbroken)

