Washington Freedom defeated LA Knight Riders by 113 runs in MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket) on Wednesday, June 18. The victory was powered by Washington Freedom captain Glenn Maxwell, who struck his eighth T20I century, helping his side post a solid total of 208/5 on the board. Batting first, it was the Glenn Maxwell show in the first innings as the Australian hammered the LA Knight Riders bowlers to all sides of the ground, smashing 106 off 49 deliveries. In response, the LA Knight Riders were bowled out for just 95 in 16.3 overs in what was a pretty disappointing performance with the bat. Ex-India U19 captain Unmukt Chand was bowled for a duck while Saif Badar top-scored with 32. Captain Jason Holder hit 23 runs. For Washington Freedom, Jack Edwards and Mitchell Owen took three wickets each, while Saurabh Netravalkar (2/6) had a good outing as well. This was the third straight loss for the LA Knight Riders while the Washington Freedom registered their second consecutive win. MLC 2025: Glenn Maxwell Smashes Eighth T20 Century, Joins Elite Company of David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler Among Others (Watch Video).

Washington Freedom Beat LA Knight Riders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)