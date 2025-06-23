Breaking their three-match unbeaten streak, the Los Angeles Knight Riders managed to win their first match of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 by six wickets against Seattle Orcas. Aaron Jones, David Warner, and Shayan Jahangir contributed with the bat for Orcas, while ace all-rounder Andre Russell starred for LA with three wickets. Chasing 178, Unmukt Chand played the anchor innings for Knight Rider in their victory, scoring an unbeaten 86, while adding 139 for the third wicket with Saif Badar, who slammed 54. As many as four bowlers clinched one wicket apiece for Seattle Orcas, who are still on the lookout for their maiden win in MLC 2025. Fan Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch in Stands As Glenn Maxwell Opens Account With Six During MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Los Angeles Knight Riders Earn First Win of Season

