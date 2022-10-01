Former India U19 skipper, Unmukt Chand, took to Twitter to share pictures of a gruesome eye injury he suffered during a match. The 29-yea-old revealed that he survived a possible disaster. 'Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes' he wrote.

It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes pic.twitter.com/HfW80lxG1c — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)