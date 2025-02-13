In an unfortunate development, two key players of inaugural champions Mumbai Indians Women and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been ruled out of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 with injuries. MI-W picked Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar. Parunika Sisodia who was picked by the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the league, RCB-W meanwhile, picked Nuzhat Parween as replacement for injured Asha Sobhana. Parween, the wicketkeeper from Railways has represented India in 5 T20Is. WPL 2025: Three Changes In the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Squad Which Can Decide If They Can Defend the Title.

Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana Ruled Out of Upcoming WPL 2025 With Injuries

