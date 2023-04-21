Sachin Tendulkar revealed his favourite shot while interacting with fans during an #AskSachin session on Twitter. The Master Blaster invited questions from fans as he debuted the #AskSachin session on the micro-blogging and among the sea of queries, one user asked, "Straight Drive or Upper Cut? Your favourite one." Tendulkar responded to that question sharing it was the uppercut which was his favourite out of the two and it was hit off Brett Lee's bowling. "Possibly this Upper Cut- the one I played against @BrettLee_58 in Perth!" he wrote. What Did Sachin Tendulkar Tell Virat Kohli After Being Dismissed in 2011 World Cup Final? Master Blaster Shares His Message During #AskSachin Session on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Favourite Shot

Possibly this Upper Cut- the one I played against @BrettLee_58 in Perth! https://t.co/HC4pHF5dcj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

