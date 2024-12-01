The Grand Finale of the United States Premier League (USPL) 2024 will be played between the New York Cowboys and the Maryland Mavericks. The USPL 2024 final will be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. The high-voltage clash between the New York Cowboys and the Maryland Mavericks will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official partner for the USPL 2024 matches in India is DD Sports. Fans can watch the grand finale of the USPL 2024 live telecast on the DD Sports channel. For live-streaming viewing options of the New York Cowboys vs Maryland Mavericks USPL 2024 final, fans will need to switch over to the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?.

New York Cowboys vs Maryland Mavericks USPL 2024 Final Live

Cricketing Carnival Returns in Unites States 🔥 Viewers in India can watch all The LIVE Action of @cricuspl on DD Sports and @prasarbharati's OTT #Waves pic.twitter.com/MQbfTnIe4y — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 21, 2024

