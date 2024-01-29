Suryakumar Yadav took to his Instagram and shared a story with Sarfaraz Khan in which Suryakumar congratulated him for his selection ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024. Suryakumar has captioned the photo as, "Maiden India Call, Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo". Suryakumar also went on to use a sticker which said, "Happy Here". Sarfaraz got a call after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the five-match Test series against England. Along with Sarfaraz, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar are called too. Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024; Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar Added to India's Squad.

Watch Instagram Story by Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Sarfaraz Khan on selected in the Team India for Test series. pic.twitter.com/OL0MkzSHAY— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 29, 2024

