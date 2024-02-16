Varun Aaron has decided to call it a day on his red-ball career. The fast bowler is competing in his final Ranji Trophy match as Jharkhand locks horns with Rajasthan at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. Aaron, aged 34, had made his First Class debut in 2008 when Jharkhand faced Jammu and Kashmir. He went on to make his international debut in an ODI against England in 2011. Aaron's last Test was way back in 2015 against South Africa in Bengaluru. Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket, Set to Play Last First-Class Match of Career Against Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Varun Aaron Retires from First Class Cricket

Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from First Class cricket. pic.twitter.com/NGYIAzr9p0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 16, 2024

