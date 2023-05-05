Varun Chakaravarthy has been a game changer for KKR this season. He has been a standout in a malfunctioning bowling attack and this game was no different. His first over went for 12 runs but he then came back strong picking up crucial wicket of Abdul Samad in the final over and defender 9 runs in the last over. He was deservedly adjudged the man of the match.

Varun Chakaravarthy Wins Man of the Match Award

Varun Chakravarthy wins Player Of The Match award for his exceptional spell of 1/20. He conceded just 8 runs in the last 3 overs! pic.twitter.com/zbzWAhLqgE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

