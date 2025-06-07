The fifth match of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be played between Pagariya Strikers and Bharat Rangers on June 7. The Pagariya Strikers vs Bharat Rangers VPL 2025 clash will be hosted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the inaugural edition of the VPL matches live on the DD Sports TV channels. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube. Waves OTT App and website will also live stream the VPL 2025 matches. The FanCode app and website also have the official rights to showcase the live streaming of the VPL 2025 men's matches. On Which TV Channel Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch CCPL Season 2 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast

We’re proud to have @ddsportschannel as the Official Broadcast Partner for the Men's Team Matches of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League. Watch the action live on TV from 5th June to 15th June! 📺#VidarbhaProT20League #Doordarshan #DDSports #BroadcastPartner pic.twitter.com/n7WtBrvP75 — Vidarbha Pro T20 League (@vidarbhaprot20) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)