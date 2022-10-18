A little kid grabbed the attention of many after his reaction to a six during the Netherlands vs Namibia clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. As Vikramjit Singh cleared the rope with a sensational shot, the young kid, eating a cookie, stopped and followed the trajectory of the ball all the way through.

What brilliant camerawork that. Showing the little kid follow the Six. #T20WorldCup — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) October 18, 2022

How can such a small baby with so much concentration follow a ball all the way that far going for a six .. The baby stopped eating the cookie and followed the ball 😳😳 very very Special baby @bazidkhan81 @bhogleharsha @RusselArnold69 pic.twitter.com/7XuMn3z9nz — 20🔴 Forunhight (@Mashhood6611) October 18, 2022

What a lovely piece of broadcast. Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh hits a six, the camera captures a little kid looking at the ball in the sky as it travels, almost in awe. And Harsha Bhogle on air says, "haha, one day you'll be able to do that." Delightful. ❤️#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nXB3wOrTRT — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 18, 2022

