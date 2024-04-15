The former CSK captain MS Dhoni was spotted limping in the team hotel after the IPL 2024 clash between MI and CSK. Dhoni scored the hattrick of sixes as he came on to bat during the MS vs CSK IPL 2024 match. He also became the first Indian player to score three sixes on the first three balls played. Even after facing troubles, Dhoni is still there to give all for his team and to please his fans. Dejected Rohit Sharma Walks Back to Dressing Room After Scoring Century in Losing Cause During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

MS Dhoni last night at the team hotel. Man is limping but still going at it for his fans ❤️🔥🥹#IPL2024 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/hR6JNVUsgg— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)